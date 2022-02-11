Good morning Oklahoma! It’s going to be a colder weekend as a cold front sweeps southeast across our state late Friday. Winds will be pick up from the north later Friday and become strong and gusty behind the front. Temps near 60 Friday afternoon fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Saturday morning. The wind will make it feel colder! Partly cloudy Saturday highs only upper 30s to mid 40s. Temps start to rebound by Sunday afternoon with much milder conditions early next week. Then a strong wet storm system is still heading this way for Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction