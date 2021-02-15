Brand New Winter Storm Warning issued. Dangerous cold continues!

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A brand new Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Oklahoma from Noon Tuesday thru 6 PM Wednesday.

Snow develops Tuesday afternoon and ends Wednesday with possible snow accumulations 4-8 Inches!

This all depends on exact track of storm system as well as available moisture!

Plus, dangerous cold continues! A Wind Chill Warning is running from this afternoon thru Tuesday morning.

Record cold arctic air amass in place for several more days.

Temps Monday afternoon near All Time Record highs near 2 degrees.

Monday night with mostly clear skies, light winds record lows from 10 to 19 below zero!!

So more snow with dangerous cold temps coming Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest weather updates on this situation. – Jon Slater