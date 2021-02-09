Brand new Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our next wave of light wintry precipitation is coming later tonight into Wednesday. Bitter cold air combined with light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will once again produce significant travel issues across much of the area. Some of the precipitation could also fall as sleet in northern sections. Another wave is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned and please watch those bridges and overpasses. Jon Slater

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

21° / 17°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 21° 17°

Wednesday

22° / 15°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 20% 22° 15°

Thursday

23° / 12°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 23° 12°

Friday

18° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 18°

Saturday

10° / -2°
Snow
Snow 40% 10° -2°

Sunday

/ -1°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% -1°

Monday

/
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 40%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
20°

20°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
20°

21°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
21°

22°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
22°

22°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
22°

22°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
22°

22°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
22°

22°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
22°

22°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
22°

22°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

22°

5 AM
Cloudy
12%
22°

22°

6 AM
Cloudy
19%
22°

22°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
22°

22°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
22°

23°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
23°

24°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
24°

25°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
25°

26°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
26°

27°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
27°

28°

2 PM
Cloudy
14%
28°

28°

3 PM
Cloudy
12%
28°

28°

4 PM
Cloudy
12%
28°

27°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
27°

26°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
26°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter