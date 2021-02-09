Our next wave of light wintry precipitation is coming later tonight into Wednesday. Bitter cold air combined with light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will once again produce significant travel issues across much of the area. Some of the precipitation could also fall as sleet in northern sections. Another wave is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned and please watch those bridges and overpasses. Jon Slater
Brand new Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday Night and Wednesday!
