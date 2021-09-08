Brief Cool-Down Wednesday

Enjoy a brief cool-down on Wednesday before the sizzling temperatures return! Highs will climb to the upper 80s with a northeast breeze and sunshine. Lower dew points/drier air will make it feel more comfortable. Lows will drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s under clear skies. Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the low 90s and a light south wind.

The heat dome moves overhead later this week and temperatures will soar to the mid 90s Friday through Sunday. Dry conditions and increasing winds will elevate fire danger early next week. A cold front arrives late Wednesday, sparking showers and storms and bringing a cool-down…just in time for the opening of the Great State Fair of Oklahoma!