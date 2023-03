Winter temperatures will try to moderate as we go into early parts of the midweek before a short taste of Spring.

Look for highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance for rain, mainly west on Tuesday.

South winds will increase quite a bit Wednesday and Thursday with 60s and 70s. A cold front puts an and to the warmth Thursday bringing storms. Unfortunately, there won’t be much relief from the drought northwest.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett