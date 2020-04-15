1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump gives update on coronavirus pandemic KAUT Rise and Shine

Brief Warm Up Then Cooler with Rain

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Thursday Highs

Thursday Highs

The sunshine returns Wednesday with unseasonably cool highs around 60 degrees. We will have a southwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 mph.  Tonight will be clear and calm with lows around 40. A strong south wind Thursday will boost highs closer to normal in the low 70! Enjoy, a cold front arrives in northern Oklahoma late Thursday. This will spark a few showers and storms late Thursday.  A few weak showers or drizzle will be possible Friday morning for the northern half of the state. Friday afternoon will be much cooler in the mid 50s.

Our next system arrives this weekend with scattered showers and a few storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb to the low to mid 60s.  Monday will be dry and much warmer in the mid 70s. Severe weather is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 42°

Thursday

73° / 38°
Mainly sunny and windy
Mainly sunny and windy 40% 73° 38°

Friday

55° / 43°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 55° 43°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 60% 59° 42°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 42°

Monday

74° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 74° 52°

Tuesday

77° / 58°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

5 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

6 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter