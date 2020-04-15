Brief Warm Up Then Cooler with Rain

The sunshine returns Wednesday with unseasonably cool highs around 60 degrees. We will have a southwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be clear and calm with lows around 40. A strong south wind Thursday will boost highs closer to normal in the low 70! Enjoy, a cold front arrives in northern Oklahoma late Thursday. This will spark a few showers and storms late Thursday. A few weak showers or drizzle will be possible Friday morning for the northern half of the state. Friday afternoon will be much cooler in the mid 50s.

Our next system arrives this weekend with scattered showers and a few storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb to the low to mid 60s. Monday will be dry and much warmer in the mid 70s. Severe weather is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.