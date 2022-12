The weekend will be a bit warmer with temps in the middle 40s Saturday with highs trying to approach 50 Sunday before another Arctic blast next week. Look for highs Monday to be in the low to middle 40s with upper 20s to 30s through midweek.

A massive cold front arrives Thursday bringing very strong winds and air straight from Siberia. Temps will be in the single digits. Wind chills may be below -10 Thursday and Friday before Christmas!

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett