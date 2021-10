Friday will be cool and windy with gradually clearing skies. Highs will only climb to the mid 60s, nearly 10 degrees below normal. Winds decrease overnight and with light winds, lows will drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost is possible in northwestern Oklahoma.

This weekend will be beautiful with highs in the 60s and 70s, sunshine and light winds. Winds and temperatures slowly increase early next week. A cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing low rain chances and a cool-down.