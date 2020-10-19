Brisk Start to the Work Week

Monday will feel more like early December with highs 20 degrees below normal in the mid 50s! Skies will gradually clear this afternoon from west to east. Clouds return overnight with areas of fog and drizzle forming, in response to a slowly lifting warm front. Lows will range from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. A few showers and storms will be possible Tuesday morning. The warm front continues to lift Tuesday with highs ranging from the 60s north to the 80s south. Skies will stay mostly cloudy is isolated showers, mainly northeast.

Highs will climb to the 80s Wednesday and Thursday before another strong cold front arrives early Friday. Highs will only climb to the 50s Friday and Saturday. A stronger cold front arrives Sunday night and highs may only reach the 40s on Monday and Tuesday! Stay tuned for the latest.