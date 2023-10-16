Lows will dip to the 30s again tonight with areas of frost possible across northeastern Oklahoma. A south breeze will start a warming trend with seasonal highs in the 70s. Fire danger will be elevated. The 80s will return Thursday with warm, summer-like highs this weekend. Our next significant storm system arrives next Tuesday through Wednesday. Tropical moisture from the southwest could enhance this system and future rainfall. Stay tuned for the latest!

