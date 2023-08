The first tropical storm since September 25th, 1939 is set to plow into the southwestern U.S. Hilary is now weakening, but will still have tropical storm force winds Sunday in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Rainfall totals may exceed 5 to 6 inches in areas that are not well able to deal with it. The storm will move north Sunday night into Monday.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett