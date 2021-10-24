Calm and nice day Monday to be followed by unsettled midweek!

After a cold front passed through the state Sunday, look for a cool night with lows near 50. Monday will continue the trend of nice weather with light north wind and a temp in the middle 70s.

Things get active on Tuesday as south winds bring in more instability through the day. Temps will surge into the 80s with a few 90s in southwestern Oklahoma.

Storms will form in the afternoon in western Oklahoma then move east into the night. All modes of severe weather are possible.

Rain will end midday Wednesday across the area with cool conditions for the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett