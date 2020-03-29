Calm weather is here for the rest of the weekend before more storms on Monday

Breaking News
A cold front came through Saturday, bringing strong northwesterly winds, clearing skies and cooler temps to Oklahoma.

Look for clear skies tonight along with cool temps around 40.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Temps will head to near 70.

Our next system arrives Monday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to most of the state. Severe weather is possible in isolated form Monday afternoon and evening. Cooler temps will follow for most of next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

68° / 58°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 68° 58°

Sunday

67° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 41°

Monday

56° / 45°
Rain
Rain 90% 56° 45°

Tuesday

59° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 59° 49°

Wednesday

65° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 65° 40°

Thursday

68° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 68° 52°

Friday

72° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

1 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

