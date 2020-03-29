Calm weather is here for the rest of the weekend before more storms on Monday

A cold front came through Saturday, bringing strong northwesterly winds, clearing skies and cooler temps to Oklahoma.

Look for clear skies tonight along with cool temps around 40.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Temps will head to near 70.

Our next system arrives Monday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to most of the state. Severe weather is possible in isolated form Monday afternoon and evening. Cooler temps will follow for most of next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett