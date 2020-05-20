Calm weather is out, active May weather returns

Hopefully you enjoyed the last few days of really nice weather, things are changing quickly…

Storms have formed along the dryline in the Texas panhandle and tonight, will push into west-central and southwestern Oklahoma. Storms will weaken as they move across central and southern Oklahoma through early Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday, mainly in the morning. Storms will redevelop in the panhandle Thursday afternoon and move into northwestern Oklahoma through the evening, a few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Scattered showers and storms will continue through early Friday.

Our best rain chance will be Sunday through the first half of Memorial Day. Heavy rain, especially in eastern Oklahoma, could result in localized flooding, and at least isolated severe storms will be possible. Stay tuned for the latest!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett