Calm Weekend, Rain Possible

Friday will be beautiful with light easterly winds and sunshine! A slow-moving storm system in Texas will bring continued cloud cover and rain chances to southern Oklahoma through the weekend. A few showers are possible in southern Oklahoma Saturday morning. Our state will be divided Saturday with sunshine and 80s north versus cloud cover and 60s south. Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon, mainly south. A few showers are possible Saturday night and early Sunday. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, mainly east of I-35.

Our next severe storm chance arrives Monday with a cold front. Storm chances increase late in the day through early Tuesday. Cooler air follow with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and lows early Wednesday!