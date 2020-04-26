Calm weekend turns into stormy weather this week

Temps were nice, and many Oklahomans enjoyed plenty of sunshine this weekend, but that is about to change early this week.

Look for mostly cloudy and mild conditions Sunday night with lows around 60. After 2AM, isolated showers and rumbles of thunder may be found in north-central and central Oklahoma into early Monday morning.

Monday should be mostly dry with only a very slight chance for an afternoon storms, however the threat is higher Tuesday.

A dryline will be placed west of highway 81 Tuesday and with low pressure to the north, and a favorable jet stream in place, severe storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for more details.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett