After a night of severe storms, Father’s Day will be pleasant with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Lows will dip to the mid 60s tonight with patchy fog. Tomorrow will be hotter in the low 90s. Temperatures peak Tuesday in the low to mid 90s. Storm chances slowly return towards the end of the week. Long-range models suggest the next best chance for rain will be late Saturday. Stay tuned for the latest!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction