Lingering rain chances next few days and then a big ridge of high pressure forms over the southern plains by this weekend. This is a change in the weather pattern! Rain chances cut off, temps go up, sunny skies! Looks like a nice stretch of weather starting Friday, thru the weekend and into much of next week too! However, the ridge breaks down by later next week with more storm chances back in the forecast 10-13 days down the road. Jon Slater

