Checking out the long range forecast. Next week looks hot!

A hot and muggy 4th of July leads us into a hot and muggy Sunday as well. Highs will remain in the 90s with lows in the 70s through the weekend. We will keep scattered showers and storms in the mix both Sunday and Monday afternoon as a mid level disturbance continues to affect the area. Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds will be the main threats. Isolated areas may see some small hail.

The middle part of the workweek will bring low rain chances and high temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s by the end of the week. Expect heat index values to soar over 105 at times. Dry conditions are expected into next weekend with the exception of a stray shower mainly on Thursday.