Checking out the long range forecast. Next week looks hot!

Good Sunday morning folks. The rest of this week will bring average summer heat to Oklahoma with low to moderate t’storm chances. Best chance for showers and t’storms is western and southeastern OK. Only low chances for isolated t’storms in central up thru north central OK. However, next week, getting indications of a favorable pattern for the summer Heat Dome to make a return to Oklahoma. It’s possible temps will reach 100 or hotter across a large part of western and central OK next week. The air will gradually dry out but the actual air temps rise. Watching closely! Jon Slater