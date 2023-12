After a cold start again this morning we will see nice weather today.

It will be cloudy, breezy and chilly today.

Highs will climb into the mid-40’s with south winds gusting 20-30mph.

Partly cloudy and cold again tonight. Lows will dip into the 20’s with wind chills in the teens.

Sunny and chilly for the rest of the week. A low chance of precip on Thursday, even a chance of light snow across NW Oklahoma.

The weekend still looks good, but we could see some colder weather for the new year.