A cold front this morning will bring BIG changes this weekend.

I’m tracking cloudy skies, breezy winds and chilly weather today.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid-60’s with strong northerly winds gusting over 30 mph.

Clear and cold tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 30’s with wind chills in the 20’s.

Sunny, warmer and windy Sunday. Highs will climb back into the low 70’s.

We’ll be in the 80’s with low rain chances next week.