Chilly Christmas Eve, Warmer Christmas Day!

(Meant to be sung like the song “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”)

You better watch out, you better not cry! You better not pout, I’m telling you why – Santa Claus is coming to town! If traveling through OKC, wind, sunshine and cold you’ll see. Santa Claus is coming to town! Tonight will be quite chilly with wind chills in the teens. Tomorrow will be sunny with warmer weather around so! You better watch out! You better not cry! You better not pout, I’m telling you why – Santa Claus is coming to town!

(Song done) Our next big storm system arrives Monday night bringing ice, sleet and snow to northwestern Oklahoma and rain to the rest of the state. Freezing rain and sleet will impact roads in this part of the state, especially Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday with 1 to 2 inches of precipitation statewide. A winter mix is possible for central Oklahoma early Wednesday on the back edge of the system. Another system is possible Friday and Saturday to ring in the new year. Stay tuned for the latest!