Outdoor egg hunts will be a bit chilly for Easter as cool air sticks around.

Look for clouds skies with drizzle Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunrise temps will be chilly, in the middle 40s.

Skies will clear from west to east through the day with morning drizzle ending midday. Look for 70s west with 60s central.

Monday will be nice, and daily small rain chances return Tuesday into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett