After a rainy day Saturday, we will see a dry stretch for the next few days.

We will see partly cloudy skies today, but we will get to see some sunshine.

It will be chilly and windy today. Highs will be in the upper-40’s to low-50’s.

Clear and cold tonight. Overnight lows will be sub-freezing in the upper 20’s to low-30’s.

Warmer weather Mon-Tuesday but another cold front will move through early Wednesday.