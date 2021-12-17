Chilly Weekend Ahead

Friday will be cloudy and mild with highs in the 60s. A warm front lifts north, sparking scattered showers and storms. The best chance of rain will stay south and east where a few severe storms are possible. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for portions of eastern Oklahoma. A cold front will move across the state this evening and a strong north wind will follow. Wind chills will drop to the teens and twenties Saturday morning. Highs will barely climb to 40 degrees under cloudy skies. Northwestern Oklahoma will have sunshine and highs in the 30s. Temperatures slowly climb next week.