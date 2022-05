After recent rain and clearing skies during the day Thursday, we are in for some foggy spots late Thursday, more so into early Friday morning.

Look for lows to drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be clear and winds will slow, which fog likes to develop.

Look for a cool morning to give way to a sunny and warmer Friday, with temps in the 80s, and near 90 for the Holiday weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett