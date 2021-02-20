Clear skies this evening but low clouds, drizzle, fog likely late tonight into Sunday.

Clear skies this evening but low clouds, fog, drizzle form late tonight into Sun AM. It’s called Advection Fog as milder air moves in on south winds over snowpack cools, condenses to form clouds, fog, drizzle. Right now it looks like temps stay just above freezing across most of central and eastern OK. However, temps will be near or even slightly below freezing in a few pockets especially west central into southwestern OK Sunday morning. So watch for a few slick spots on exposed surfaces like bridges and overpasses Sunday morning. Again, my thinking right now is that most stay above freezing with just wet roads. Watch this closely and check back for updates! Jon Slater

