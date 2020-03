Skies will clear Tuesday afternoon with light northeasterly winds. Highs will only climb to the low 60s. Tuesday night will be cool and calm with lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be warmer in the upper 60s with a breezy south wind and increasing clouds.

Our next system arrives Thursday and isolated severe storms are possible. Scattered showers and cooler weather will follow for Friday. Another system brings promising rain chances for Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned for the latest!