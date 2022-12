After yesterday’s good rainfall across much of the state, we take a break from the precip, but its only temporary.

Look for skies to gradually clear from west to east today. Highs will be nice, from the upper 50s north, to plenty of 60s central and south.

Lows will be around 40 Thursday night.

While most of Friday will be dry, rain chances will begin from SW to central Oklahoma tomorrow. Some thunder may be heard, however severe weather is not expected.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett