Climbing Temperatures and Interesting Astronomy This Week

A comet will be viewable during the dawn hours until July 11. You will need an optical aid in order to see it in the northeastern sky. Look low in the northwestern horizon from mid to late July.

Highs Tuesday will climb to near 90 under partly cloudy skies. A few storms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma. Lows tonight will drop to the low 70s. Highs Wednesday will climb to seasonal highs in the low to mid 90s with a southeasterly breezy and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will increase each day, peaking Saturday to near 100. A wind change will drop back highs a few degrees for Sunday before the heat dome takes over and brings triple-digit highs for most of next week.