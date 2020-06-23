Climbing Temps, More Storm Chances on the Way

Highs Tuesday will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay light out of the northeast. A few storms are possible across south central and southeastern Oklahoma this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies. A south wind returns Wednesday, boosting highs to the low to mid 90s. Pop-up storms are possible for portions of northern, western and central Oklahoma. A few storms could briefly turn severe.

Storm chances will increase at the end of the week with the best chance for storms on Saturday. Temperatures will stay below normal in the mid 80s this weekend. Stay tuned for the latest!