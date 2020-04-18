Clouds and fog return tonight, severe weather chances next week

After a warmer day Saturday, we have higher precip chances the next few days of the forecast.

Saturday night, look for mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog, and a bit of drizzle toward dawn Saturday. Lows will be mild, in the low to middle 50s.

A weak cold front will move through Sunday. While temperatures will not be affected, a bit of drizzle may be found through the morning hours. By midday to early afternoon, clouds will draw back bringing a return to sunshine and warmer temps.

Look for sunshine and mid 70s Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a small chance for severe weather, mainly over the southern half of the state. Stay tuned as we refine the forecast in the coming days.

