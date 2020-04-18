Clouds and fog return tonight, severe weather chances next week

After a warmer day Saturday, we have higher precip chances the next few days of the forecast.

Saturday night, look for mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog, and a bit of drizzle toward dawn Saturday. Lows will be mild, in the low to middle 50s.

A weak cold front will move through Sunday. While temperatures will not be affected, a bit of drizzle may be found through the morning hours. By midday to early afternoon, clouds will draw back bringing a return to sunshine and warmer temps.

Look for sunshine and mid 70s Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a small chance for severe weather, mainly over the southern half of the state. Stay tuned as we refine the forecast in the coming days.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 52°
A few clouds
A few clouds 30% 65° 52°

Sunday

68° / 48°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 30% 68° 48°

Monday

74° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 74° 54°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 73° 54°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 70° 56°

Thursday

72° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 72° 56°

Friday

76° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 76° 55°

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
55°

55°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
55°

55°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

55°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

55°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
55°

56°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
56°

57°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
57°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

