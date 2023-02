I’m tracking cloudy, breezy and cold weather today.

Afternoon highs will be a mix of 40’s and 50’s across the state today.

We will see some light rain, drizzle and fog this afternoon.

I’m tracking our first big threat of severe weather Sunday.

Storms will develop across Western Oklahoma around 3-5pm and race into Central Oklahoma around 7-9pm.

Large hail, damaging winds and an elevated tornado threat will be possible.

Stay-tuned for the latest updates. I’ll keep you 4Warned.