Cloudy and Cool Tuesday, Severe Weather Returns Late Wednesday

Highs Tuesday will be close to our normal low temperature for this time in May, in the upper 50s! A few showers are possible in the afternoon. Widely scattered showers will develop Tuesday night. A warm front will slowly move north and temperatures will climb by morning to the low 60s. Highs Wednesday will jump to the upper 70s and lower 80s with a strong south wind. Storms will fire along the dryline in the panhandles Wednesday afternoon and push into western Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible. The storms will merge into a line and move into central Oklahoma Wednesday evening. The storms will move out by early Thursday.

We will have a brief break Thursday with only a small chance for storms and warm highs in the 80s. Our next system arrives Friday and lasts through Saturday, bringing a chance for heavy rain. Stay tuned for the latest!