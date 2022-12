After morning storms, we will see cloudy and mild weather today.

Cloudy, mild and breezy Saturday. Highs will be in the upper-40’s to mid-50’s.

We will see some dense fog Sunday morning with lows in the 40’s.

Cloudy and mild Sunday afternoon as well. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

Storms move in late Monday. Some severe weather possible Tuesday morning around sunrise.

Large hail and damaging winds possible, so stay weather aware.