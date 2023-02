After a cold start, we’ll see nice (but windy) weather this weekend.

Saturday will be cloudy, windy and chilly.

Highs will climb into the 50’s with strong southerly winds gusting over 30 mph.

Pt. cloudy and cold tonight. Lows Sunday morning will dip into the 20’s with wind chills in the teens.

Pt. cloudy and warmer Sunday. Highs Sunday will climb into the 60’s with breezy south winds.

Next chance of rain moves in Thursday.