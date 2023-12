After another cold start, we will see cloudy, windy and cold weather today.

Highs will struggle to climb into the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Breezy north winds will drop afternoon wind chills into the 20’s.

Cloudy and cold tonight. Lows will dip into the 20’s with wind chills in the teens.

Cloudy with a low chance of snow Thursday, mainly across Northern Oklahoma.

Another cold front this weekend will bring a cold start to the new year.