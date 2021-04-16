Cloudy, Cool and Rainy Again Today

Today will be cloudy, cool and rainy again.

The rain will start to taper off as we head into the afternoon, but highs today will struggle to make it into the upper-40’s and low-50’s. Our normal high for this time of year is low-70’s.

The rain will start to move out around sunset tonight.

It will be a cloudy and cold night tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30’s, so it will be a cold start to your weekend.

The weekend looks good. More sunshine and high rebound to the 60’s on Sunday.

I’m watching Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. It looks like we could see sub-freezing lows so vulnerable plants will probably need to be protected.