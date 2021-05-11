Cloudy, Cool and Stormy Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Showers and storms are likely Tuesday, especially late morning for OKC. Light, trailing showers will follow for the afternoon with record cool-highs possible in the low to mid 50s. Isolated showers are possible overnight with lows in the upper 40s.



Tomorrow will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s. An isolated shower is possible. Beautiful weather returns Thursday and Friday with a warming trend.



Isolated storms are possible late Saturday and scattered storms will develop Sunday. Storms are likely Monday with severe weather expected…stay tuned for the latest!