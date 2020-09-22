Cloudy, Cool and Wet Start to Fall

We will have two different seasons in Oklahoma Tuesday – summer west and fall east. Tropical moisture from Beta will bring rain to the eastern half of the state. Eastern Oklahoma will have the heavier rain and central Oklahoma will have mist and drizzle. Western Oklahoma will see some sun, resulting in warmer temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Central and eastern Oklahoma will stay in the 60s. Areas of mist and drizzle will linger overnight through early Wednesday. Skies will gradually clear Wednesday afternoon with warmer highs in the 70s.

A warming trend continues through the weekend, peaking Monday in the upper 80s! Another cold front arrives early Tuesday.