Cloudy, Cool and Wet Through Wednesday

Monday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Rain is possible across northern and far southern Oklahoma. Tonight will be cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and storms. Rain is likely Tuesday with waves of showers and an occasional rumble of thunder. Highs will only climb to the mid 50s – 20 degrees below normal! A few showers may linger Wednesday. Temperatures slowly climb and the 80s will return by Saturday. Storms are possible this weekend with some severe weather. A more favorable weather pattern for severe weather returns Sunday through early next week…stay tuned for the latest!
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter