Cloudy, Cool and Wet Weather Through Friday

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Our next wave of showers moves into west-central and southwestern Oklahoma this afternoon. The rain will move into central Oklahoma by late afternoon, increasing this evening. Rain is likely for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be even cooler in the mid 50s with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Rain is likely Friday statewide with storms south.

This weekend will be dry and cool with highs in the 50s. Monday will climb to near 70 before another cool-down. More rain and storms are possible late next week. Stay tuned!