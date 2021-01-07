Cloudy cool conditions continue, fog possible

Cloudy cool conditions continue Thursday into early Friday before sunshine returns.

Look for highs Thursday to only near 40 degrees with clouds and intermittent drizzle.

Cloudy skies remain tonight with lows near 30.

Finally, clouds will draw back tomorrow, but with northerly winds remaining, temps will still be nearly 10 degrees below average.

Snow will be possible Sunday, mainly across southern and far western Oklahoma. Since this storm appears to go through north Texas, only a few flurries are possible in central parts of the state.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett