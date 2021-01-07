Cloudy cool conditions continue, fog possible

Cloudy cool conditions continue Thursday into early Friday before sunshine returns.

Look for highs Thursday to only near 40 degrees with clouds and intermittent drizzle.

Cloudy skies remain tonight with lows near 30.

Finally, clouds will draw back tomorrow, but with northerly winds remaining, temps will still be nearly 10 degrees below average.

Snow will be possible Sunday, mainly across southern and far western Oklahoma. Since this storm appears to go through north Texas, only a few flurries are possible in central parts of the state.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

40° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 40° 33°

Friday

39° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 29°

Saturday

42° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 42° 30°

Sunday

38° / 26°
Flurries
Flurries 30% 38° 26°

Monday

42° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 28°

Tuesday

48° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 48° 30°

Wednesday

55° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 55° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
39°

40°

1 PM
Cloudy
5%
40°

40°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
40°

40°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
40°

40°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
40°

40°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
40°

39°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
39°

39°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
39°

38°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
38°

37°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
37°

37°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
37°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
37°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
36°

36°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
36°

35°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
35°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
35°

34°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
34°

33°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
33°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
32°

33°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
33°

34°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
34°

36°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
36°

