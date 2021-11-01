Cloudy, Cool, Wet Days Ahead

Monday will be cloudy and cool with highs around 60 degrees. Areas of drizzle or mist will be possible in the afternoon, mainly east of I-35. Lows will drop to the low 40s under cloudy skies with areas of drizzle. Tomorrow will be cloudy and much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s with scattered, light showers. The heaviest rain will happen tomorrow night through Wednesday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Scattered light showers will continue through Wednesday.

Temperatures will slowly climb to the 60s this weekend. Don’t forget to “fall back” 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night.