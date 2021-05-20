Cloudy, Isolated Storms Thursday

Storm chances continue Thursday, mainly for eastern Oklahoma. Highs will climb to the mid 70s for central and eastern Oklahoma. Western Oklahoma will see some sun, resulting in warmer highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible overnight with a better chance east. Some sunshine will return tomorrow, resulting in warmer highs in the low 80s with a strong south wind. Isolated showers and storms are possible.

Scattered showers and storms develop Saturday. Isolated storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday with better storm chances returning Wednesday. Stay tuned!