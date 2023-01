After a rainy start, we will see nice weather today.

Cloudy and mild this afternoon. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the upper-40’s to low-50’s.

A cold front today will drop our overnight lows below freezing.

Sunny and mild Sunday. Highs will be in the 40’s.

We will see a Winter Storm across the state on Tuesday.

It looks like ALL 77 counties will see snow chances.

Some folks will see over 3″+ of total snow. Still trying to nail down where these heavier bands will line up.