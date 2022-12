After another cloudy and foggy start, we will see cloudy and mild weather again today.

Highs today will make it into the 50’s with breezy winds.

Dense fog again Monday morning. Lows will be in the 40’s.

Monday afternoon will be cloudy with light rain chances.

Severe storms possible Tuesday morning. Storm timeline for the I-35 corridor/OKC Metro will be before sunrise, around 2-3am.

Large hail and strong winds possible early Tuesday.