After morning showers, we’ll see clearing skies today.

Cloudy, warm and muggy Saturday. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper-80’s to low-90’s.

Some rain and storm chances across Southern Oklahoma.

Clear, breezy and mild tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-60’s.

Cloudy, muggy and hot Sunday. Highs in the 90’s with isolated storm chances.