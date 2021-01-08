Cloudy weekend on the way, snow for some

Clouds will stick around with only a few peeks of sunshine here or there through the weekend with Sunday snow falling for some people.

Friday, look for cool conditions with temps falling from near 40 this afternoon/evening to overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us Saturday as northerly winds keep us cool once again. Look for low 40s.

A powerful system will pass to the west and south of Oklahoma on Sunday. With cool air in place, snow is likely in far western, southwestern, and southern Oklahoma. Central parts of the state will see a few flurries with a dusting possible in the west and northwest OKC metro.

Warmer weather finally returns next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett