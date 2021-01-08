Cloudy weekend on the way, snow for some

Clouds will stick around with only a few peeks of sunshine here or there through the weekend with Sunday snow falling for some people.

Friday, look for cool conditions with temps falling from near 40 this afternoon/evening to overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us Saturday as northerly winds keep us cool once again. Look for low 40s.

A powerful system will pass to the west and south of Oklahoma on Sunday. With cool air in place, snow is likely in far western, southwestern, and southern Oklahoma. Central parts of the state will see a few flurries with a dusting possible in the west and northwest OKC metro.

Warmer weather finally returns next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Friday

39° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 39° 32°

Saturday

41° / 29°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 41° 29°

Sunday

37° / 26°
Flurries
Flurries 40% 37° 26°

Monday

40° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 40° 25°

Tuesday

48° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 28°

Wednesday

52° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 52° 33°

Thursday

53° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 53° 34°

40°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

41°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
40°

38°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
38°

36°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
36°

35°

8 PM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
34°

33°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
33°

32°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
32°

31°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
31°

31°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
31°

31°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
31°

30°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
30°

30°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
30°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
30°

29°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
29°

29°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
29°

31°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
31°

35°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
35°

37°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

39°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
40°

