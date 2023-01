After a cold start, we’ll see nice weather today.

I’m tracking cloudy skies, breezy winds and mild weather.

Highs today will be in the upper-50’s to mid-60’s.

Winds will be strong with southerly gusts over 30+ mph.

Cold and windy tonight. Overnight lows will stay above freezing.

Cloudy, windy and mild again Sunday. Highs in the mid-60’s.

Next chance of rain will be around mid-week.